Government of SVG officially launches annual Christmas Road Cleaning Programme

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines officially launched the Annual Christmas Road Cleaning Programme today, following Cabinet approval through the Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Physical Planning, Nigel Stephenson.

Managed by the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA), the programme is expected to cost EC$3 million, run for six days, and employ over 7,000 Vincentians nationwide. This year’s initiative will conclude on Monday, December 15.

The programme is shorter than the usual eight days due to the delayed start, with the revised timeline ensuring that all workers are paid before Christmas. Each worker will receive a take-home pay of EC$300.00, with BRAGSA covering all required NIS contributions separately.

Additionally, 2,000 new workers, distributed across the 15 constituencies, are being engaged this year to provide opportunities for those who have not participated in past programmes.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution when travelling through areas where cleaning activities are underway. The Christmas road cleaning programme is an annual tradition that improves the nation’s environment while providing short-term employment and income support to thousands of citizens during the holiday season.

