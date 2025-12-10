The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Office said Vincentians can expect cooler weather conditions going into the Christmas season, following the excessive heat experienced during the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Talk Yuh Talk programme Meteorological Forecaster, Gregory Cato, said while the country experiences heat waves during the hurricane season, it is common to have warm spells during the winter months, as the weather is much cooler.

