Prime Minister, Dr. Godwin Friday has appealed to Vincentians to work together to ensure the growth and development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as the Christmas season approaches.

He made this appeal during the recent Swearing in ceremony for his new Cabinet.

Prime Minister Friday said while there might be some people who are disappointed with the results of the November 27th General Election, everyone must now come together to build the country.

He said his Cabinet is committed to working with everyone to ensure the growth and development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Friday has appealed to everyone to come together and work towards the country’s upliftment, this Christmas season.

