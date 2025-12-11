Comptroller of Inland Revenue Department, Kelvin Pompey is optimistic about the outcome of VAT Free Day, which he says from all indications will be successful.

The Government has declared Friday December 19 as VAT Free Day.

Pompey tells NBC News that while consumers take advantage of the VAT free day, there are certain things that they should keep in mind.

Pompey is also encouraging consumers to be vigilant.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related