Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, received two courtesy calls on Tuesday, as the Ministry continues its thrust to expand bilateral cooperation.

Minister Bramble met with Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry and Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Ana Lélia Benincá Beltrame,

During discussions with the Ambassador of Cuba, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the enduring bilateral relationship between both countries.

Minister Bramble underscored his interest in pursuing new opportunities to expand investment and trade, while further enhancing cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations.

The meeting with the Ambassador of Brazil provided an opportunity to extend congratulations to Minister Bramble on his recent appointment and to exchange views on ongoing initiatives. Both sides also explored potential areas for deeper collaboration.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs said it remains resolute in its commitment to advancing bilateral partnerships.

The Ministry added that through continued dialogue and expanded cooperation, it seeks to further the shared goals of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and its international partners.

