Matters relating to the Fisheries Sector will be discussed later today at a consultation.

The Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation and Climate Resilience, Conroy Huggins, will host the consultation at the Kingstown Fish Market.

Minister Huggins is inviting fisherfolk and stakeholders in the fisheries sector to attend, as he is looking forward to engaging with them during the session which begins at 2 p.m.

Earlier this week, Minister Huggins, accompanied by senior officials of the ministry, toured a number of fishing facilities on the Windward side of the island.

These included the Owia Fisheries Centre, Calliaqua Fisheries Centre, and the Agriculture Input Warehouse at the Kingstown Fish Market.

The Minister will continue his tour of facilities in the coming days.

