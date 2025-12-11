Thirty-five-year-old Carpenter of Byera, Joelah Hepburn, has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Lyda Adams, a 36-year-old resident of Keartons, Barrouallie.

Police say Adams was the subject of a missing-person bulletin issued by the RSVGPF after she was reported missing.

Following extensive investigations conducted by detectives assigned to the Major Crimes Unit (MCU), the offence was determined to have occurred on a date unknown between November 8 and 25, 2025, within the state of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Hepburn was formally arrested and charged on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, for causing Adams’s death by an unlawful act, contrary to Section 159(1) of the Criminal Code, Chapter 171 of the Laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Hepburn was expected to appear before the Serious Offenses Court this morning to be arraigned.

The RSVGPF says it continues efforts to ensure that offenders are held accountable and encourages anyone with information that can assist ongoing investigations to contact the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 456-1810, Police Control at 457-1211, or any police station.

