Police arrest and charge 16 year old Byera resident for attempted murder

A 16-year-old minor of Byera, has been arrested and charged with the offence of attempted murder.

According to investigations, the accused did an act which is more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence by stabbing the victim in his head with a pair of scissors.

The offence was committed in North Union on October 3, 2025. The accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

The minor was not allowed to plea as the matter is indictable. He was granted bail in the sum of $20,000.00 ECC with one surety and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

He has been ordered to surrender all travel documents and stop signs were placed at all ports of entry. He is also ordered to report to the Georgetown Police Station every Tuesday between 8am and 4pm.

The matter was adjourned January 1, 2026.

