Latest News News & Sports NBC's Special Report – Thursday December 11th 2025 Newsadmin December 11, 2025

The Central Police Station will be transformed for the staging of the highly anticipated Police Christmas Caroling Competition tomorrow. Here's more in today's special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/POLICE-CAROLLING-REPORT.mp3

Continue ReadingPrevious: Police arrest and charge 16 year old Byera resident for attempted murderNext: National Nine Mornings Festival Committee to launch festival this Sunday in Kingstown
