National Nine Mornings Festival Committee to launch festival this Sunday in Kingstown

The National Nine Mornings Festival Committee will host the Launch of the 2025 National Lotteries Authority Nine Mornings Festival this Sunday at Heritage Square.

The Festival will run December 16 to 24 with the slogan “Stop the Yawning, We going Nine Mornings”.

The launch will begin with a Street Parade around Kingstown from 6:00pm, with the opening ceremony and concert from 7:00 pm.

Remarks will be delivered by officials including Minister of Culture Kaschaka Cupid, and Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday who will officially turn on the lights, as well as sponsors of the festival.

Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee, Orande Bomani Charles says the festival will move into full swing from next week, in communities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

At Sunday’s launch, there will also be entertainment from several artistes, including the winner of the Community Song Contest, Bagga Carollers and the winner of the BOSVG Bring Yo Song and Come Competition, Alonzo Edwards.

