NSOPD highlights discrimination faced by persons with disabilities in SVG on World Human Rights Day

Following the observance of World Human Rights Day yesterday, Vice President and Coordinator of the National Society of Persons with Disabilities (NSOPD), Terrance Davis, has highlighted that discrimination remains one of the most pressing human rights violations faced by persons with disabilities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Speaking to NBC News, Davis emphasized that a significant challenge is that others often speak on behalf of persons with disabilities when it comes to law-making, policies, and legislation, instead of consulting them directly.

Davis stressed that meaningful participation in policy and legislative processes is essential to ensure that the rights, needs, and perspectives of persons with disabilities are respected and upheld.

