Education Minister instructs teachers dismissed under the COVID-19 Vaccine mandate to report to their schools

In a major announcement at the grand finale of the 2025 Primary Schools Christmas Festival, Minister of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Phillip Jackson, declared that teachers previously dismissed under the COVID-19 vaccine mandate can return to their schools with full confidence.

He confirmed that official communications have been sent to the relevant school officials, ensuring the educators will be appropriately placed to continue serving the children of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

