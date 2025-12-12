Agriculture Minister highlights growing interest in the Agricultural sector among youths

Minister of Agriculture, Israel Bruce said the nation’s Agricultural sector is in safe hands as many of the youths are interested in taking up careers in the industry.

He made this statement during a recent visit to the Orange Hill Field Station of the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute to coincide with activities to observe CARDI Day.

CARDI Day was observed under the theme “Bridging the Gap between the Youth and Agriculture Research”.

Minister Bruce said the youths are attracted to careers in Agriculture utilizing modern technologies and this is a positive development that must be commended.

Minister Bruce said the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute is making it attractive to work in agriculture, through the different modern technological fields

He said this is important because Agriculture has been identified as one of the key pillars of development for the country going forward.

