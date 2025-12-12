Young People urged to prioritize their health by undertaking routine blood pressure and blood sugar checks

Medical Practitioner in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ariel Gibson, is urging young people to take their health seriously and begin routine checks of their blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Speaking on radio recently, Dr. Gibson stressed that non-communicable diseases are no longer confined to older adults, and warned that family history plays a major role in an individual’s risk.

She revealed that the Ministry has recorded several cases this year involving young people suffering strokes, heart attacks, and being diagnosed with diabetes, including juvenile diabetes.

Dr. Gibson said early screening is critical for prevention and lifesaving intervention, emphasizing that, routine monitoring is essential, even for younger persons.

