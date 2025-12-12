Health Ministry to engage in countrywide sensitization campaign during the Christmas season

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Energy will be travelling to communities across the country during this Christmas season, to sensitize Vincentians about matters relating to optimal health.

Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Energy, Shanika John-Trent said this year they will be conducting their public outreach in Kingstown, Richland Park and Fitz Hughes, during the Nine Mornings celebrations.

She said the Ministry will offer a wide range of health services during these public outreach sessions and the dates and locations will be posted later, for those interested.

John-Trent encouraged people to go out and get involved.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related