Prime Minister Friday pledges to work every day for the betterment of all Vincentians

The New Democratic Party Government will work for all Vincentians.

Prime Minister, Dr. Godwin Friday made this statement during the recent swearing in ceremony of his new Cabinet.

Prime Minister Friday said he understands and accepts that his primary responsibility is to work every day for the betterment of Vincentians.

The Prime Minister said he will continue to work to ensure that every Vincentian has access to a quality education to ensure employment opportunities and a quality life for everyone.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related