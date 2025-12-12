The Ministry of Health is encouraging women to take advantage of HPV-DNA testing, stressing that a positive result does not mean a diagnosis of cervical cancer.

According to a recent post to social media, the Ministry stated that women who step forward to be screened are “already one step ahead” in protecting their health, since early detection of the human papillomavirus allows for monitoring and treatment, long before cancer can develop.

Officials emphasized that a positive test should not be met with fear or pity, but rather viewed as an important and proactive step in preventing cervical cancer.

Additionally, the Ministry is encouraging more women to follow suit and get tested, underscoring that cervical cancer prevention begins with knowing one’s HPV status.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related