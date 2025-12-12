Argyle International Airport to temporarily close for runway maintenance works this weekend

The Argyle International Airport (AIA) has announced that its aerodome will be temporarily closed to flight operations from 6 30pm this Saturday December 13th to 1 pm, Sunday December 14th, to facilitate scheduled runway maintenance works.

According to a release, the AIA has advised passengers scheduled to travel during this period to contact their respective airlines or travel agencies to confirm flight status and to make any necessary rebooking or alternative travel arrangements.

The AIA has apologized to the public for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause, saying it thanks the public for its cooperation and understanding, as it continues to uphold the highest standards of safety and operational reliability.

