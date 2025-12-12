Preparations almost complete ahead of this weekend’s Nine Mornings Festival launch

Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee, Orande Bomani Charles says preparations are seventy percent complete for the official launch of the 2025 National Lotteries Authority Nine Mornings Festival, this Sunday at Heritage Square.

Charles says setup at Heritage Square for Sunday’s programme is continuing. Sunday’s activities begin with a Street Parade around Kingstown from 6:00pm, followed by the grand opening of the festival and concert from 7:00 pm.

He says they are on track to finish the setup of the venue in time for this year’s festival.

Charles says preparations for activities to take place in communities across the country are also progressing well, as they continue work to ensure that everything is in place for the Festival which will run from December 16th to the 24th.

This year’s programme of activities will be held with the slogan “Stop the Yawning, We going Nine Mornings”..

