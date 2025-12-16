10th Edition of Nine Nights of Lights kicks off at the Botanical Gardens

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority kicked off this year’s edition of the Nine Nights of Lights event at the Botanical Gardens, last evening.

The event provides patrons with an opportunity to enjoy the historic site outside of its usual day time operations.

Marketing and Communications Manager at the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twanique Barrow says the 10th edition of the festival kicked off in grand style.

She said the festival will continue tonight with Dance under the Stars and Christmas on Steel on Wednesday night.

