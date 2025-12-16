RSVGPF Traffic department advises of traffic diversions during Nine Mornings celebrations in Kingstown

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to motorists to cooperate with the police and follow the special traffic directions which have been put in place, as part of the National Nine Mornings celebrations.

This appeal was made by Police Corporal Ky-man Hall during the Traffic Highlights programme aired on NBC Radio.

Corporal Hall said motorists in Kingstown will experience traffic diversions during the hours that Nine Morning activities are taking place and he appealed to the travelling public to cooperate with officers who will be placed on the street directing the traffic.

