Police urges public to exercise restraint as many take advantage of VAT Free Shopping this Friday

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines prepares to mark its first-ever VAT-Free Shopping Day, police are urging the public to remain calm, law-abiding, and cooperative amid expectations of heavy crowds and traffic congestion.

Head of the Police Public Relations Department, Sergeant Edson Smith, said the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is fully prepared, with increased deployment of officers across major shopping areas and traffic corridors nationwide.

Sergeant Smith is also cautioning against disputes, urging shoppers and business owners to exercise patience and restraint throughout the day.

He emphasized that any incidents or suspicious activity should be reported directly to law enforcement, rather than handled by members of the public.

The Sergeant says cooperation between citizens, businesses, and officers will be critical to ensuring the historic VAT-Free Shopping Day is safe, orderly, and free of incidents.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related