Dietician urges Vincentians to include more fruits and vegetables in their diets during the Christmas season

The Ministry of Health is urging Vincentians to make a conscious effort to include more fruits and vegetables in their diets, particularly during the Christmas season.

Speaking on radio recently, Community Dietitian in the Ministry of Health, Melodie Hercules acknowledged concerns about cost but encouraged the public to take advantage of locally grown, in-season produce.

She also advised shoppers to use the upcoming VAT-Free Shopping Day to stock up on fruits and vegetables.

Hercules emphasized that increased consumption of fruits and vegetables plays a critical role in improving overall health and maintaining a balanced diet, especially during a season often marked by indulgent eating.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related