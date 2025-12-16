Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Energy, Shanika John-Trent has made an appeal for the public to remain vigilant, as a new strain of Influenza is currently circulating in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

During the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio, John-Trent said the Ministry of Health has made a number of announcements in relation to this new strain of Influenza.

She appealed to the public to continue paying attention to information released, in relation to this developing issue.

John-Trent also appealed to the public to seek immediate professional medical care if they become ill with this new strain of Influenza.

