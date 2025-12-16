Prime Minister, Dr. Godwin Friday is appealing to Vincentians to reach for the things that hold them together with love, as the country goes into the Christmas season.

Dr. Friday made this statement while addressing the launch of the Nine Mornings Festival at Heritage Square in Kingstown.

Prime Minister Friday said the nation has just come out of a very long election season that has caused a number of divisions and he is appealing to Vincentians to come together for Nine Mornings and Christmas.

Prime Minister Friday appealed to the public to take the spirit of love and togetherness also into the New Year and throughout .

He said if people can put their differences aside and live within the spirit of love throughout the year, the country will see many positive benefits.

