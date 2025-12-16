As students prepare to return to classrooms after the Christmas break, Minister of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Phillip Jackson, is calling on the community to support the government in tackling the issue of loud and vulgar music in public transportation.

Speaking at the official launch of the Richland Park Nine Morning Light-Up Ceremony, Minister Jackson stressed that Vincentians must uphold a “community of decency, laws, and standards.”

He expressed concern over students and workers being exposed to lewd, disruptive music before they even reach their classrooms or workplaces.

The Minister emphasized that the government is prepared to take concrete steps to address the issue, calling for community cooperation in reinforcing social norms and protecting the well-being of students and workers alike.

