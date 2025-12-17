Minister of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Phillip Jackson, has urged residents of Richland Park and the surrounding Marriaqua community to look out for one another and foster community unity.

Speaking during the Nine Morning Launch and Light Turning-On Ceremony on Tuesday morning, Jackson highlighted the importance of collective effort and shared responsibility, noting that the festive season is a time to support the less fortunate.

Minister Jackson called on the community to maintain the spirit of cooperation and generosity throughout the holiday season, emphasizing that shared effort and care can strengthen the social fabric and improve the well-being of all residents.

