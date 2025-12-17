SVGHTA Director of Yatching and Boating says coastal environments can be protected with smart marine infrastructure

Managing Director of Barefoot Yacht Charters, Phillip Barnard has underscored the importance of protecting the Marine Environment of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Barnard, who is also Director of Yachting and Boating with the St Vincent and The Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association, said the coastal environments are precious resources, and can be protected with smart marine infrastructure.

Barnard said major steps must be taken to ensure the sustainability of the marine environment for future generations.

