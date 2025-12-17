Modern Port Operating Company extends business hours to accommodate significant increase in cargo arrival

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Container Port has seen an influx of cargo this year in comparison to previous years.

That’s the word from Chief Executive Officer of the Modern Port Operating Company, Carl James.

James says with this significant increase in cargo, Port officials are now operating from four locations as compared to three.

James says the Port will be extending its hours to ensure that persons receive their barrels and other personal items for Christmas.

