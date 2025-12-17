Ministry of Health warns of new influenza strain circulating in SVG

Vincentians are being urged to be vigilant as the Ministry of Health has identified a new strain of influenza that is circulating in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Chief Health Promotion Officer, Shanika John-Trent, said health officials are monitoring the situation closely and has advised the public to take preventive measures.

Speaking on NBC Radio, John-Trent reminded the public that influenza remains rampant, particularly during the current season when respiratory illnesses tend to increase.

The Chief Health Promotion Officer advised individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms to seek medical attention at their nearest district clinic.

