RSVGPF pledges heightened security measures on Friday for VAT-Free Shopping Day

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force have issued a warning to individuals planning criminal activity during the upcoming VAT-Free Day.

In an interview with NBC News, Head of the Police Public Relations Department, Sergeant Edson Smith, stated that law enforcement will increase their presence and deploy all available resources to minimize opportunities for crime.

He emphasized that the police will not be complacent and are committed to ensuring a safe shopping environment for the public on the much anticipated retail event.

