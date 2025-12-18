NSOPD VP urges policymakers to address gaps in services for Persons with Disabilities

Vice President and Coordinator of the National Society of Persons with Disabilities (NSOPD), Terrance Davis, says significant gaps remain in access to essential services for persons with disabilities, particularly the hearing-impaired.

Speaking in a recent interview with NBC News, Davis described it as “sad” that there are still no sign language interpreters available at key institutions such as hospitals and the police, noting that this creates serious barriers to communication and equal treatment.

He said the NSOPD, along with other organizations representing persons with disabilities, would welcome open dialogue with policymakers to address these issues and develop more inclusive systems.

Davis also pointed out that the challenges facing the disability community go beyond funding, highlighting shortages in resources, support services, and institutional readiness to properly accommodate their needs.

