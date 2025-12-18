Prime Minister Friday applauds Nine Mornings Committees across the country for great work

Nine Morning Committees in Communities across the country have been commended for the great work they continue to do every year, in promoting the unique Vincentian Nine Mornings Festival.

Thus commendation has come from Prime Minister, Dr. Godwin Friday while addressing the launch of the Nine Mornings Festival at Heritage Square in Kingstown.

Prime Minister Friday also appealed to patrons at the varoius Nine Mornings activities in communities across the country, to support and encourage the performers who put in the time, effort and work to ensure that there is quality entertainment for the public.

