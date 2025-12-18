SVG Met Office says 2025 Hurricane season is on track to become driest season on record

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says 2025 is on track to become the driest year on record.

According to a release from the Met Service, the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season which officially concluded on November 30th, experienced below-normal rainfall, as predicted.

Unprecedentedly, every month of the wet season recorded below-average rainfall.

Several marine advisories were issued in November for above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds, along with weather advisories for flash flooding.

Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust haze were observed.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related