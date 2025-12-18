Delta Airlines to make Inaugural Flight to SVG this weekend

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will this Saturday welcome Delta Airlines to the list of International Airlines that currently service the destination.

The inaugural Delta Airlines flight is expected to arrive at the Argyle International Airport at 3pm this Saturday.

This will be followed by an official ceremony to welcome the Airline at the Departure Lounge of the Argyle International Airport.

Remarks during Saturday’s ceremony are expected to come from Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, Dr. Kishore Shallow, among other delegates.

This milestone event marks another significant step in the continued growth and global connectivity of this country’s tourism sector.

