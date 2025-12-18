Public urged to monitor and conserve water as drought conditions are likely in the coming months

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says due to the likelihood of drought conditions across the country in the coming months, the Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA) is strongly advised to monitor the water situation and urge the public to conserve water.

According to a release from the Met Office, in relation to health, illnesses related to excessive heat caused by high temperatures across the region could become a concern in the coming months.

Saharan dust event may persist; therefore attention should be placed on monitoring and providing timely updates to reduce the risk of exacerbations of respiratory illness in vulnerable individuals.

Further, anti-mosquito fogging operations should continue, as the presence of stagnant water following rainfall may promote mosquito breeding.

In relation to Agriculture, the Met Office says with the start of the dry season, the possibility of dry spells increases.

To ensure food security, farmers are strongly advised to make preparations to employ conservation and irrigation practices.

Planting more resilient crops during this period should be considered

In relation to Tourism, with less rainfall activity expected during the Dry Season, visitors can enjoy more outdoors activities.

However, visitors are advised to be aware of the frequent rough sea swells during this time of the year.

The Met Office says Hoteliers should also be mindful of the possibility of drought in some areas and plan accordingly.

