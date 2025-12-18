Vincentians urged to remain calm and respectful during first VAT-Free Shopping Day

Head of the Police Public Relations Department, Sergeant Edson Smith, is urging Vincentians to exercise patience and consideration ahead of the country’s first-ever VAT-Free Shopping Day, which is expected to draw large crowds across the island.

Sergeant Smith anticipates busy and crowded shopping centers and is calling on the public to treat each other with respect, avoid arguments, and refrain from confrontations that could disrupt the day’s activities.

He further stressed that cooperation and calm behavior will be key to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

The officer also advised security personnel and employees assigned to manage the day’s operations to work closely with shoppers, remain professional, and assist in easing tensions where they arise.

