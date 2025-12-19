Winners in the National Home Garden Competition were presented with their prizes at the Closing Prize Giving and Award Ceremony on Tuesday.

The Rural Transformation Unit hosted the ceremony at the Girl Guides Headquarters in Kingstown.

The winners are:

1st Place: Olivia Da Silva

2nd Place: Heather Stewart

3rd Place: Phyllis Antonine-Peters

The Minister of Agriculture, Israel Bruce, highlighted the importance of backyard gardeners and their contribution to healthy eating, while acknowledging the practice of growing their own food.

Chief Agricultural Officer, Renato Gumbs, is encouraging more men to become involved in Backyard Gardening.

Home gardeners received awards in categories of management of crop, mixed system, layout, technology and innovation, sustainability and highest yield.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related