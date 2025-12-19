Top gardeners recognized at National Home Garden Competition prize ceremony
Winners in the National Home Garden Competition were presented with their prizes at the Closing Prize Giving and Award Ceremony on Tuesday.
The Rural Transformation Unit hosted the ceremony at the Girl Guides Headquarters in Kingstown.
The winners are:
1st Place: Olivia Da Silva
2nd Place: Heather Stewart
3rd Place: Phyllis Antonine-Peters
The Minister of Agriculture, Israel Bruce, highlighted the importance of backyard gardeners and their contribution to healthy eating, while acknowledging the practice of growing their own food.
Chief Agricultural Officer, Renato Gumbs, is encouraging more men to become involved in Backyard Gardening.
Home gardeners received awards in categories of management of crop, mixed system, layout, technology and innovation, sustainability and highest yield.
You must be logged in to post a comment.