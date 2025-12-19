Latest News News & Sports Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Department optimistic VAT-Free Day will boost local economy Z Jack December 19, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Comptroller of Inland Revenue Department, Kelvin Pompey is optimistic that the VAT Free day will bring significant benefits to the local economy. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/KELVIN-VAT-FREE.mp3 Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Top gardeners recognized at National Home Garden Competition prize ceremonyNext: Dr. Richard A. Byron-Cox to launch book titled ‘Living in Wisdom’ Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Shoppers flock to Kingstown for St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ first VAT-Free shopping day Z Jack December 19, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Tourism Minister Dr. Kishore Shallow highlights Nine Nights of Lights’ to boost local tourism Z Jack December 19, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Dr. Richard A. Byron-Cox to launch book titled ‘Living in Wisdom’ Z Jack December 19, 2025
