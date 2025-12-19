Dr. Richard A. Byron-Cox to launch book titled ‘Living in Wisdom’

Today, Friday 19th December, will see the launch of a publication entitled, “Living in Wisdom – an examination of human nature.”

This work written by Vincentian, Dr. Richard A. Byron-Cox will be officially released to the Vincentian public at an event scheduled to take place at Basil’s at Villa.

A release from the author, says the work while philosophical in nature, is written in very simple language, thus making it accessible to all.

Byron Cox says that the book is focused on practical philosophy sharing thoughts, ideas, and reflections gained over decades, living the life of a student in foreign lands, an international civil servant, diplomat, university professor.

The launch event begins at 6 pm and will be chaired by former diplomat Dexter Rose.

It will feature an introduction by Mr Ronnie Daniel, a philosophical appreciation of the work by Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, and a discussion of the work between Vincentian Historian Dr. Garry Micheal Denny and the Author.

These will be followed by an open discussion in which all attendees can participate.

The event will culminate with a book signing by Dr. Byron- Cox.

