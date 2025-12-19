Tourism Minister Dr. Kishore Shallow highlights Nine Nights of Lights’ to boost local tourism
The Nine Nights of Lights continues tonight at Botanical Gardens with an event dubbed Rhythms in the Garden.
Minister of Tourism and Maritime Affairs, Dr. Kishore Shallow says initiatives such as nine nights of lights augur well for tourism development in the country.
Dr. Shallow also reaffirmed that his ministry will continue to support activities that form part of the national nine morning’s celebrations,
