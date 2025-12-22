Chief Health Promotion Officer urges Vincentians not to self diagnose this Christmas season

Chief Health Promotion Officer, Shanika John-Trent is appealing to Vincentians not to self- diagnose but rather, seek help from a medical practitioner, if they become ill this Christmas season.

She reminded the public to remain vigilant, in light of a new strain of influenza currently circulating in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

John-Trent said people should also not diagnose children, the elderly and other vulnerable groups at home, if they become ill.

John-Trent said visiting the doctor is a positive decision as people can also ask questions and get answers to other ailments instead of diagnosing at home, which can be fatal.

