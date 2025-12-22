Prime Minister Friday says the impact of tourism goes far beyond hotels and airports

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday says tourism growth extends far beyond hotels and airports, reaching communities across the country.

Dr. Friday made the remarks on Saturday at a special ceremony marking Delta Airlines’ inaugural flight from Atlanta, USA.

The Prime Minister stressed that the government is committed to enhancing tourism’s impact, ensuring broader economic and social benefits. He noted that the country is still at the early stages of developing its tourism potential, with significant opportunities yet to be tapped.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related