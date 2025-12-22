Public Health Officer appeals to Vincentians to be vigilant when purchasing meat
The Public Health Department is appealing to customers to know their rights when purchasing meat, this Christmas season.
This appeal was made by Public Health Officer, Rhodesia Grant, during an interview with NBC News.
Grant said customers must ensure that the meat they are buying is properly stored and presented.
Grant said customers must ensure they are being served fresh meat of the highest quality
You must be logged in to post a comment.