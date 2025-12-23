Prime Minister hails Inaugural Delta Flight as major boost to Tourism and National Development

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday has said the inaugural Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta “reinforces the country’s position and signals meaningful progress in the country’s development and tourism agenda.”

Dr. Friday was speaking at a ceremony welcoming the first direct US service to St Vincent and the Grenadines, calling it a milestone for the nation’s international connectivity.

Dr. Friday described the route as easier, cheaper and more reliable for travelers, and highlighted tourism as a tool for opening new economic opportunities.

Prime Minister. Friday emphasized that tourism is a critical pillar of the national development strategy, driving growth across multiple sectors and supporting the government’s broader economic agenda.

