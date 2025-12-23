SVG reaffirms commitment to Regional Integration at ALBA-TCP Summit

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has reaffirmed its commitment to regional cooperation and integration within the framework of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

The commitment came from Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, during the 25th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government.

Minister Bramble said this country is committed to deepening the process of integration and unity among Latin American and Caribbean nations within the ALBA-TCP framework.

The Foreign Affairs Minister reiterated the country’s readiness to work with Member States of ALBA-TCP to promote economic development, peace, security and shared prosperity for the people of the region.

The ALBA-TCP Summit convened virtually on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

