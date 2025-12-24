This year’s Nine Nights of Lights festival of activities at the Botanical Gardens has been extended for five additional nights.

Marketing and Communications Manager at the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twanique Barrow said the 10th edition of the festival will now climax on January 1st 2026.

She said the Nine Nights of Lights festival will resume on December 26th and she is appealing to the public to continue supporting this unique Vincentian festival.

