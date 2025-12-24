The Richland Park Nine Mornings Committee said residents of the community are overjoyed to have been adjudged the Best Christmas Community for 2025.

Public Relations Officer of the Richland Park Nine Mornings Committee, Kamaro Williams told NBC News the organizers are pleased to see that their hard work over the years, has been acknowledged.

Williams said Nine Mornings are an integral part of this country’s culture and traditions and the Richland Park Nine Mornings Committee will continue to host activities, to pass these aspects of heritage down to future generations.

