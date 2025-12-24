Senior Health Officer urges strict hygiene practices for those handling wild meat

Senior Environmental Health Officer, Ralph Williams is encouraging Vincentians to observe strict hygiene practices when hunting and handling wild meat, amid concerns about the risk of disease.

Williams warned that wild animals can carry harmful pathogens, and improper handling of meat could pose a serious public health risk.

He advised hunters to follow basic safety guidelines during slaughtering, storage and preparation, stressing that careful practices help protect both consumers and the wider community.

