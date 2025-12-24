Annual Christmas Nine Mornings festival wraps up

The annual Nine Mornings Festival concluded this morning, capping off a week of vibrant music, dance, and cultural celebrations.

Orande Bomani Charles, Chairman of the Nine Mornings Committee, described the event as a resounding success in an interview with NBC News.

He added that the strong involvement of young people suggests the festival’s traditions will carry on for generations to come.

He also highlighted the festival’s wider cultural and economic impact, noting its role in celebrating local heritage while drawing visitors from around the globe.

